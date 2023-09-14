Creamery Fire Update

The aftermath of the Hasitngs Co-Op Creamery Fire on Wednesday night in through Thursday morning rocked the community of Hastings, as many got out of bed for their work day, and seeing the news on KDWA. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner was joined by Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend on Thursday morning, just outside of the creamery, after a long night and morning attacking one of the most memorable fires in Hastings in recent years. We break down the fire itself, where it happened, the fight against the fire, and where they are at in the investigation.