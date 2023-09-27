The Dakota County Board voted 4-3 on Tuesday to approve a preliminary property tax levy of $154,582,010 for 2024. If it stays the same when the levy comes up for final vote in December, this would result in about a $14 annual increase in county property taxes on a $372,000 home, which is the median home value in Dakota County. By law, the figure can only go down, not up, at the final levy vote in December. The current plans for the 2024 budget have Dakota County remaining debt-free in 2024. The remaining steps for the 2024 County budget are November 14, the County Manager presents the recommended budget, November 13, 14 and 16 will be County Board Budget Workshops, November 28 is the Truth in Taxation Public Hearing, and December 19 will be the Adoption of the 2024 Budget and Property Tax Levy.
Dakota County Sets Preliminary Levy
