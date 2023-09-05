Downtown Fire on Monday

On Labor Day Monday, Hastings Fire, amongst many other agencies, were called to 312 2nd Street East, on the report of an active fire. When crews arrived, they found the upstairs apartment ablaze with heavy smoke and fire taking over the apartment, and other parts of the building. With the inital call at 4:30pm, many first reponders were on the scene until nearly 9:00pm, to make sure the fire, and hotspots were extinguished. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner caught up with Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend on battling the blaze, on an extremely hot day.
(2nd Street Fire. KDWA photo)