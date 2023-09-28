Emergency System Test Set For Oct. 4

The City of Hastings reports that FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) on Wednesday, October 4 at approximately 1:20 PM. The test will reach millions of mobile phones across the country via Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), radio and television, via the Emergency Alert System (EAS), and other communication pathways. The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.