FOUR! PRESCOTT GIRLS GOLF FOUR-PEATS AS MBC CHAMPS

The Prescott Cardinals are once again on the top step of the Middle Border Conference, winning the MBC Tournament by 34 strokes over Saint Croix Central. Macy Reiter finished 2nd for the Cardinals with an 83, while Gabbi Matzek also shot an 83 and Layla Salay an 84 to make up 3 of the top 4 positions. Prescott earns 100 out of a possible 100 points in Middle Border competition. The Cardinals remained the #1 team in the state in this week’s coaches poll, but the gap is closing slightly, that being said Prescott remained with a comfortable advantage over Xavier and Notre Dame.
Picture credit to Prescott Cardinals Athletics