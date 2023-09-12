Goats To Return To Magee Park

  • September 12, 2023

The Prescott City Council was asked on Monday to authorize the return of goats to Magee Park to continue a recommended multi-year effort to eradicate Buckthorn and other invasive plants from the park. City Administrator Matt Wolf presented the proposal.

Click here for audio

   
A question of proper timing to bring goats due to the fall season arose, and Coulee Trails representative Israel Haas answered the Council’s concerns.

Click here for audio

   
After discussing the concern of goat predation by animals such as bears or coyotes, the Council approved the expenditure to bring the goats to Magee Park.

Click here for audio


    

