Goats To Return To Magee Park

The Prescott City Council was asked on Monday to authorize the return of goats to Magee Park to continue a recommended multi-year effort to eradicate Buckthorn and other invasive plants from the park. City Administrator Matt Wolf presented the proposal.
A question of proper timing to bring goats due to the fall season arose, and Coulee Trails representative Israel Haas answered the Council’s concerns.
After discussing the concern of goat predation by animals such as bears or coyotes, the Council approved the expenditure to bring the goats to Magee Park.