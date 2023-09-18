Hastings Chamber Seeks 316 Project Feedback

It has been nearly a year since construction of HWY 316 wrapped up, and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual post construction meeting, from 11 AM to noon on Thursday, September 28th, to get feedback from businesses on the road layout and hear next steps on a post construction study. Feedback is vital and will help shape future road improvement projects! Sign up for the session <a href=”https://www.hastingsmn.org/events/details/hwy-316-post-construction-discussion-126656″>online</a>.