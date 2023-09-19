Hastings Council Set Preliminary Levy for 2024

At its September 18th meeting, the Hastings City Council approved a preliminary 2024 Budget of $38.8 million (38,898,627) and set a preliminary property tax levy not to exceed $18.6 million ($18,649,930) to invest in public safety, street and trail improvements, and personnel costs. City Administrator Dan Wietecha briefed the Council on some of the basic numbers.
A 7.3% increase equates to a $106 increase for a median-value residence. Wietecha indicated that the key changes in expenses are due to inflationary pressures, prior year commitments, and asset preservation. The Truth-In-Taxation Meeting is set for Monday, December 4th.