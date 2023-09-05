Hastings IOAD Observance Held

On August 31st, several community organizations gathered in the main lobby of the new Confluence Hotel and Event Center in Hastings for the 3rd Annual observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. KDWA spoke with Hastings Chief of Police David Wilske about the importance of increasing awareness.
Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko commented on the impact the crisis is having in the community.
Locally, the <a href=”https://www.facebook.com/groups/270667502266374″>Kevin J. Norring Foundation </a>is striving to increase awareness and influence policy makers to address the crisis.