Hastings IOAD Observance Held

  • September 5, 2023

On August 31st, several community organizations gathered in the main lobby of the new Confluence Hotel and Event Center in Hastings for the 3rd Annual observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. KDWA spoke with Hastings Chief of Police David Wilske about the importance of increasing awareness.

Click here for audio

   
Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko commented on the impact the crisis is having in the community.

Click here for audio

   
Locally, the <a href=”https://www.facebook.com/groups/270667502266374″>Kevin J. Norring Foundation </a>is striving to increase awareness and influence policy makers to address the crisis.

Click here for audio

   
   

