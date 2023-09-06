HFS Provides Backpacks For Back-To-School

Hastings Family Service is happy to report that, through the community’s generosity, HFS provided 275 students with new school supplies to get their year off to a great start! Plus, 85 students used their School Supply coupon for a free item at Rivertown Treasures! HFS thanks all who donated supplies. From youth lemonade stands to faith communities and businesses, together it made a difference. HFS also thanks all of the volunteers who helped with the appointment scheduling, shopping room set-up, ice cream station, and cheerfully assisting families in filling their backpacks. HFS wishes all families and students a happy, safe, and successful back-to-school!