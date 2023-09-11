HHS Ranks 29th In State

ISD 200 is pleased to announce that Hastings High School has been named one of the best high schools in Minnesota by U.S. News. Rankings released by U. S. News say Hastings High School is 29th in Minnesota Rankings, and 1,818 in National Rankings. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams, and the AP participation rate is 39%. The total minority enrollment is 15%, and 13% of students are economically disadvantaged. This 29 ranking wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of the District’s dedicated educators, motivated students, and supportive community.