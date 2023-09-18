House Fire In Cannon Falls

At 10:37 PM on Sunday, September 17th, the Cannon Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Grove Street for an attached garage that was on fire. Cannon Falls PD arrived to find the fire quickly spreading to the home and requested mutual aid. The house was evacuated and the fire spread to the house. Officers on the scene noted explosions and power lines on fire. At 10:44, the roof collapsed as fire crews arrived. The house became fully engulfed and flames were reaching to the neighbor’s patio. As of 11:13 the fire was knocked down, and crews finally cleared the scene at 12:29 AM.