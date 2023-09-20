HPD Gears Up For Pink Patch Project

The City of Hastings Police Department is getting ready for its 6th annual participation in the Pink Patch Project during the month of October. The goal of the Hastings Pink Patch Project is to raise money and bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer. Two different versions of the pink shoulder patches are $10/patch, Pint glasses with pink patch logos are $10/pint glass, and pink plastic color changing glasses are $5 each. In person purchases can be made at the Hastings Police Department and Hastings City Hall, October 2-31, Mondays-Fridays, 8 AM to 4:30 PM. The Hastings Pink Patch Project accepts cash and checks made out to the Hastings Pink Patch Project. If an online payment through PayPal needs to be made, please pre-arrange that transaction with Community Engagement Officer Whitney Rinowski. You can also find Officer Rinowski at the Hastings Fire Department Open House on October 10, from 7-9 PM; the 2nd Annual Pink Patch Collector’s Show at the Rosemount Community Center on October 21, from 9 AM to 3 PM, or the Making Strides Event at the Mall of America on October 28. At the end of the month, proceeds will be given to the American Cancer Society.