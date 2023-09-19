Hwy 55 Trail Project Approved

The Hwy 55 trail, running east and west from Spring Street to the Hastings Middle School, is in very poor shape and was identified in the 2023 budget for a reconstruction project. The City of Hastings engaged WSB for the design and engineering services for this trail, and recently received four (4) competitive bids ranging between $278,247 and $445,100 to complete this project. City Administrator Dan Wietecha updated the Council on the bids received.
The City Council approved the project by unanimous vote.