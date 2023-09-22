Investigation Continues At Creamery

  • Filed under Featured

  • September 22, 2023

  • September 22, 2023

In continuing coverage of the recent fires at the Hastings Co-op Creamery, Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender commented on the ongoing investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Click here for audio

   
KDWA will provide updates as they become available.

Click here for audio


   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/09/investigation-continues-at-creamery/