With the 2023 ISD 200 School Board election just over a month and a half away, ISD 200 School Board Candidates Philip Biermaier, Nancy Blanchard, Melissa Millner and Jenny Wiederholt Pine will appear at meet-and-greet events on Monday, September 18th, and Tuesday, September 19th, from 4 to 8 PM each day, at the Hastings Public House, 2015 Westview Drive. Residents of ISD 200 are invited to meet the candidates and hear their positions on issues relevant to ISD 200.
ISD 200 Candidates To Hold Meet And Greet
