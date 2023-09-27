Louis Named To Cannon Falls School Board

The Cannon Falls School Board is once again completely staffed, with the selection of Brian Louis to the Board to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Bill Thompson. There were three applicants, Louis, Danielle Jones, and Mark Sjoquist, but Sjoquist subsequently withdrew his application. Board member JoLyn Williams nominated Louis and his appointment was approved unanimously. Louis must now undergo a mandatory 30-day waiting period before he can be seated, which will most likely be at the Oct. 23 meeting. Louis has taught social studies for the last 14 years in Farmington.