Officer Domeier Sworn In

On Tuesday evening at the Hastings City Council meeting, Police Chief David Wilske administered the oath of office to new Patrol Officer James Domeier, and Domeier’s wife Emily pinned on his badge at a swearing-in ceremony before the City Council. Domeier has a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Rasmussen University, and 12 years of experience in the field as an Army medic, firefighter/EMT, 911 dispatcher, and most recently as a police officer in Brooklyn Center. HPD is proud to welcome Officer Domeier to the Department.
(Domeier receives his badge from wife Emily, as Chief Wilske looks on. Photo courtesy City of Hastings.)