Prescott Chamber Seeks Coordinator

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce reports that the search is on for a new Chamber Coordinator, as current Coordinator Casey Johnson will be reportedly leaving her position with the Chamber. The Chamber seeks a new Chamber Coordinator to be the face of the organization, representing the interests of Prescott business owners and employers. This multifaceted role requires proactive advocacy, effective communications, and organized project managing. The Coordinator will work closely with the Board, Membership, and various committees to ensure the success of Chamber projects, events, and initiatives. Learn more and apply <a href=”https://www.chamberofprescott.com/jobs”>online</a>.