Prescott Daze Detour Announced

Final preparations are under way for Prescott Daze, and the City of Prescott advises residents and visitors that State Highway 35 will be closed from Cherry Street through downtown to Walter Street from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 9. Please note this year to minimize traffic and congestion in residential areas the detour will be US Highway 10 east towards County Highway QQ. If you live in or around Prescott you do not need to follow this detour route. The detour is meant for out of area traffic and semi-trucks.