River City Stitch Plans Expansion

River City Stitch in Prescott has submitted a proposal to the City for expansion of their building at 1425 North Acres Road. River City intends to keep the current 2,200 SF structure and build an approximately 4,450 SF addition. River City Stitch offers premium on-site custom embroidery, screen printing, promotional items, and graphic design services in Prescott. The business has been owned and operated by Kim French since 2007. Customers include small businesses owners, school organizations/clubs, and sports teams. The Prescott Plan Commission will deliberate the proposal at a meeting on Monday October 2nd, and forward any recommendations to the City Council for further action.