Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko reports that over 240 law enforcement officers from throughout Minnesota will form 17 teams and participate in the 3rd Annual Cory Slifko Memorial Softball Tournament to honor late South St. Paul Police Sergeant Cory Slifko who lost his battle with PTSD in 2019. Last year, the event raised $56,000 to create awareness of PTSD among first responders. All proceeds will be donated to the Invisible Wounds Project. The event will take place on Saturday, September 16th at Stelzel Fields in Farmington. It begins with an opening ceremony at 8:00 AM with games throughout the day and the championship game scheduled for 8:30 PM. The event offers games for people of all ages, concessions, and a raffle of donated items. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.