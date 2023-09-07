Spectro Announces Expansion

  • September 7, 2023

Spectro Alloys in Rosemount recently announced a $71 million expansion to add new aluminum recycling equipment to its campus. The investment will allow the leading Midwest-based aluminum recycler to expand its capabilities to sort and melt post-consumer scrap aluminum and cast it into various sheet and billet alloys. This expansion is in response to the need for improved recycling rates in Minnesota, and a growing market for recycled aluminum sheet and extrusion driven by consumer demand for sustainable products, green building standards, a stable domestic supply chain and cost savings associated with recycled material. Spectro Alloys will break ground on the project in 2024 and expects the expansion to be operational in 2025.

