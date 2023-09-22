Sue Karnick Retires

Laurie Thrush of the Hastings Senior Center reports that longtime staff member Sue Karnick, the water exercise instructor, has announced her retirement. Sue started teaching swim lessons for Community Education 50 years ago. She started the Senior water exercise class 48 years ago. Patrons of the Tilden Community Center are invited to join Center Staff in honoring Sue for her dedication to the program on Thursday, September 28th, at 10:30 AM, at Tilden to thank her for all she has done for the program.