TLC Banquet Set

Total Life Care of Hastings announces their annual fundraising dinner for 2023 in support of their mission of service to pregnant women. Executive Director Andrea Kullmann recently commented that the banquet is an event that does not cost to attend.
Online registration is now closed but there are still seats available.
TLC is a ministry that serves the community by providing life-affirming pregnancy and parenting education and support, by equipping teens and young adults with the tools they need to gain control over their future and make wise lifestyle choices. This is provided by counseling, multi-media resources and referrals. Visit <a href=”https://tlchastings.com/”>TLCHastings.com</a> for more information.