UWH Giving Campaign Underway

The traditional United Way of Hastings (UWH) annual giving campaign kickoff was held at Todd Field on September 8th, coinciding with the first home Hastings Raiders football game. UWH successfully launched its annual giving campaign, and the Raiders came away with a win. The community will now be immersed in UWH’s annual giving campaign which lasts until the end of the year. Over 14,000 households and businesses in UWH’s service area recently received the organization’s appeal mailing in their mailboxes. This year’s theme for the annual giving appeal is, “How Will You Save Lives?” UWH highlights several of its internal initiatives such as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness, Food4Kids weekend student food, Helping Kids Succeed, which builds webs of support, and Communities in Schools high school counseling. Individuals can learn more about how to save lives right here in the Hastings community and make donations at <a href=”https://unitedwayofhastings.org/site/”>UnitedWayOfHastings.org</a>.