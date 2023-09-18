Water Rescue On Saturday In Hastings

Members of Hastings Fire & EMS, Dakota County Sheriff’s Department, and the Minnesota DNR, were called to the Mississippi River on Saturday, as both Hastings Fire and Dakota County Sheriff water crafts were deployed at Hastings Marina in East Hastings, in response to a call for a water rescue near the marina. As KDWA’s Nick Tuckner arrived on scene, the two boats, along with a male injury victim were en route to an awaiting Hastings ambulance, and then transported with unknown injuries. A female passenger escaped with very minor injuries. Details of the accident are not known, as the incident remains under investigation.
(KDWA Photo)