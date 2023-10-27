2023 HHS Alumni Of The Year Announced

The Hastings Alumni Association announces that two HHS graduates have been selected as 2023 Alumni of the Year, in honor of the Association’s 140th All-Class Reunion, Rob Ruedy of the Class of 1965, and Lisa Sieben of the Class of 1976. Rob’s favorite high school memories were wrestling in the State High School Tournament all 3 years and when his twin brother won at the tournament their senior year. He also remembers Marty Hanson blowing into the microphone during morning announcements. Lisa’s favorite high school memories centered around football games, dances, working on the Spiral and cheerleading. Mostly the social side of it and not about academics. Rob has stayed involved in the Hastings community by staying involved in the Hastings Wrestling program, and helping Paul Vaith start a youth wrestling program. He also helped start the Tom Keene Memorial Wrestling Scholarship Committee which has been giving out scholarships to seniors since 1997. Lisa has stayed involved through several committees such as: Community Education Advisory Board, Special Education Advisory Board and the United Way of Hastings Board. Lisa has been involved with the Hastings Sharks since 1999 and serves and the team’s Head of Delegation.
(Rob Ruedy and Lisa Sieben. Submitted photos.)