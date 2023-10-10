Akins Rotates Off Chamber Board

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Board member Kellie Akins, CEO of Innovative Surfaces, who has served on the Chamber board for 6 years. Through her guidance, affinity groups like Women Inspiring Women, The Industrial Park Round Table, and the Local Developers Economic Round Table were formed helping members with common interests connect and provide valuable business feedback on community projects. She served as Chair during the economic shut down and rebound of 2020 and 2021 and helped support the revamp of Rivertown Days, pushing the event forward when most other communities were canceling their community festivals. The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau thanks Akins for her dedicated service.
(Kellie Akins. Submitted photo.)