Brawl Reported At HHS

A video clip is currently circulating on social media showing a brawl among several students of Hastings High School that apparently occurred on October 13th. The approximately 1 minute 10 second clip shows up to four female students fighting in what appears to be a restroom area, with several more students observing and recording the scuffle on their phones. One person in particular is seen attempting to separate the fighters and control the situation. KDWA has reached out to High School Principal Scott Doran for comment on the situation. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.