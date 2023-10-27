Cannon Falls Elementary School Receives Grant

The Cannon Falls School District reports that Cannon Falls Elementary School’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) fund recently received a generous grant of $5,000 from the Nibbe Family Foundation. The Nibbe Family Foundation aims to give back to communities by providing support in the areas of Arts & Athletics, Health & Wellness, and Education. Social work intern, Vienna Qualey, applied for the grant in hopes of expanding the scope of prizes awarded to Cannon Falls Elementary students for behavioral accomplishments.
(Elementary School Principal, Jennifer Chappuis, and Nibbe’s President, Dawn Guse. Submitted photo.)