CARDINAL VOLLEYBALL WINS REGIONAL; SCHOMMER QUALIFIES FOR STATE

The Prescott Cardinals volleyball team won their first regional title since 1983 in a wild, topsy turvy affair with Bloomer on Saturday night.
The Cardinals appeared on their way to a sweep, taking the first two sets, before Bloomer stormed back to win the next two. The Cardinals then left no doubt, cruising to win the fifth set 15-8. Prescott had seen Bloomer twice before in the regular season, and lost both meetings.
Katressa Syverson, who has over 1500 assists for her career, added 46 more in the win, while adding 1 kill and 20 digs.
The Cardinals will face Rice Lake in the Section Semis Thursday in Rice Lake, while the winner faces the winner of Waupaca and Mosinee on Saturday, tentatively scheduled for Merrill, Wisconsin.
Prescott Golfers Named All-State Honorable Mentions: Four golfers from Prescott’s state title team have been named All-State Honorable Mentions. Gabbi Matzek, Jeanne Rohl and first year players Layla Salay and Macy Reiter were named with the honors. Matzek”s 2023 scoring average of 41.4 ranks as the 6th highest in school history, while Salay led the team in scoring during WIAA Tournament play. Rohl and Reiter also put together strong seasons and even stronger postseasons to earn the honor. Prescott won their fourth consecutive state title this year, and, if they stay in Division 2, will likely be the favorites for a fifth straight next season. It is possible, based on the new alignment points format that rewards teams for success, that Prescott could move up to the Division 1 level, but that remains to be determined.
Schommer to State: After a 7th place finish at sections, Prescott’s Breckin Schommer will run at the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids. Despite finishing outside the top 5, Schommer advanced as two runners in front of him were on teams that qualified. As a team, Prescott finished 6th for the boys and 11th for the girls.
KDWA”s winter sports schedule will be posted on KDWA.com later this week. We will have coverage of Hastings hockey and basketball and Prescott hoops.