Champa Talks Tech Levy

With the November election less than a month away, ISD 200 Superintendent Dr. Tammy Champa recently sat down with KDWA to discuss the proposed technology levy the District will place before voters. She started by talking about the breakdown of the budget.
She also spoke as to why the tech levy is so important.
The request is for a 10-year technology levy of $2 million per year. Learn more on the <a href=”https://drive.google.com/file/d/1h99Gzj-d-n9Q9JkCpRJIumts3I4RMSi9/view?pli=1″>ISD 200 website</a>.