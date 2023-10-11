Comm Ed Gearing For Pre-K Screening

With the 2023-2024 school year in full swing, ISD 200 is already hard at work making preparations for the coming school year, and is encouraging families with children preparing to enter Kindergarten to also begin the preparation process. Angie McGinnis, Early Childhood Coordinator and Amy Buechler, Early Childhood Screener, with Hastings Community Education, say that now is the time to start screening your Junior Raiders for school. Amy talked about what screening is.
McGinnis stated that the screening is required by law.
If your child will be entering Kindergarten in the 2024-2025 school year, schedule screening at <a href=”https://hastingscommunityed.com/birth-five/early-childhood-screening/”>HastingsCommunityEd.com</a>, or call by calling 651-480-7381.