Confluence Hotel Ribbon-Cutting

  • October 9, 2023

After many years of planning, work and setbacks, the Confluence Hotel held their official ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the venue on Thursday, October 5th. Pat Regan, the man behind renovating the old Hudson Manufacturing plant into the Confluence Hotel, was modest about the project as a whole.

Click here for audio

   
During the actual ribbon-cutting ceremony, Pat’s son-in-law and partner, Mike Mattingly, spoke about the role the hotel intends to have in Hastings.

Click here for audio

   
Visit <a href=”https://confluencehotel.com/”>ConfluenceHotel.com</a> for booking information.

Click here for audio


   

