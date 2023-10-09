Confluence Hotel Ribbon-Cutting

After many years of planning, work and setbacks, the Confluence Hotel held their official ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the venue on Thursday, October 5th. Pat Regan, the man behind renovating the old Hudson Manufacturing plant into the Confluence Hotel, was modest about the project as a whole.
During the actual ribbon-cutting ceremony, Pat’s son-in-law and partner, Mike Mattingly, spoke about the role the hotel intends to have in Hastings.
Visit <a href=”https://confluencehotel.com/”>ConfluenceHotel.com</a> for booking information.