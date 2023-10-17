Confluence To Hold Open House For Hudson Employees

The <a href=”https://confluencehotel.com/”>Confluence Hotel</a> in Hastings is inviting all former Hudson Manufacturing employees to a special open house from 3 to 5 PM on Thursday, November 2nd, in honor of all factory workers and their families, featuring guided hotel tours and refreshments. Hotel staff and management invite former employees to share stories and bring together the past and present. Attendees are asked to bring factory memorabilia for inclusion in a time capsule that will be dedicated that day.