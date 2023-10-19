Deer Hunts Set For Miesville Ravine

Dakota County reports that Miesville Ravine Park Reserve will be temporarily closed in the coming weeks due to deer hunting activity. Miesville Ravine Park Reserve will be closed Nov. 4-12 and Dec. 2-10 for full-day controlled hunts. Dakota County uses controlled hunts to manage deer populations in its parks. Controlling deer populations contributes to natural reforestation and reduces damage to agricultural crops and landscaping. Learn more on the <a href=”https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks/Activities/Hunting/Pages/deer-hunting.aspx”>County website</a>.