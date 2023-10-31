For 12 the past years, Fleet Farm’s Orange Friday has been the one-stop destination for deer hunters to gear up and get ready for the firearm hunting season. Orange Friday is back this year with deals on apparel, hunting gear, heaters, snacks, and everything else hunters need this hunting season. Fleet Farm kicks off its 12th annual Orange Friday event in all store locations on Friday, Nov. 3, at 6 AM. The first 500 customers through the doors will receive a limited-edition Fleet Farm “Orange Friday” blaze-orange hat. Orange Friday will feature Hunt Week deals on items that hunters need for a successful day in the woods. Hunters can also save big from 6 AM to noon with a Big Bucks Scratch-Off Ticket that could mean 10 to 50 percent off their Orange Friday purchase. Mill’s Fleet Farm is located at 875 General Sieben Drive, in Hastings.