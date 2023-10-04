HAC To Host Artist Reception For Deb Carson

  • October 4, 2023

The Hastings Arts Center will have an open house for photographer Deb Carson on Friday evening, and Center Director Sarah Lockwood invites everyone in the community to attend. Sarah commented on the subject of Carson’s photographic efforts.

There will be a reception and short presentation by Carson on her ongoing work through Wild Lands Wild Horses, whose mission is to help raise awareness for America’s Wild Horses through advocacy, education, film, art, rescue, and adoption.

Visit <a href=”https://www.hastingsartscenter.org/concerts.html”>HastingsArtsCenter.org</a> for complete details.

