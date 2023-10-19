Hastings Mayor For A Day Contest

Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender and the City of Hastings invite 4th, 5th ,and 6th graders to participate in the League of Minnesota Cities annual “Mayor for a Day” Essay Contest. To enter, children should write an essay that answers the question, “What would you do if you were mayor for a day?”, for a chance to win $100 and recognition in Minnesota Cities magazine. The deadline for submissions is December 12. Find complete details and how to apply on the <a href=”https://www.lmc.org/about/mayor-for-a-day-essay-contest/”>League of Minnesota Cities website</a>.