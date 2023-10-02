HASTINGS TAKES MEMORABLE HOMECOMING WIN OVER CRETIN-DERHAM HALL

In a game and night that will be remembered forever in Hastings, the Raiders in blue held off the Raiders in purple in an overtime thriller marred by an over 2 hour lightning delay.
Hastings got the scoring started early on, when Cade Kimmes caught a 30 yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0. Hastings then attempted a surprise onsides kick, and nearly recovered, but CDH was able to recover. The CDH Raiders would tie the game 7-7, but Hastings would take the lead back 14-7 going into halftime.
At halftime, media was made aware of looming weather as many games around the area were either suspended or called at halftime. And while the storm missed Hastings, lightning was spotted in the area after one play in the 2nd half. The game was delayed, and fans filed out in an orderly and patient fashion. As lightning continued, Hastings coach Dana Strain, CDH coach Steve Walsh, and the respective AD”s and administrators, looked at the radar and discussed options. A few options were levied, but the ultimate decision was made to resume the game at 10:50 PM. Both teams were bussed to the high school to wait out the delay, and returned at 10:25 to warm up and get ready to resume action. The delay was 2 hours and 20 minutes.
And right away, Hastings would score, as Cole Zeien scored from 76 yards out to make it 21-7. CDH would respond and score to make it 21-13, but the extra point was blocked. After Hastings was stopped, Cretin-Derham Hall would get the ball back and score with 30 seconds left, succeeding on the two point conversion to tie the game.
Overtime: After Hastings was unable to get into field goal range, we went to overtime, and Hastings would get the ball second in overtime. CDH would be held at bay, and would miss a 27 yard field goal, meaning all Hastings needed was a field goal. But the Raiders would get a touchdown instead, as three straight Zeien runs was all that was needed, and Hastings would win 27-21.
Cole Zeien had a career night with 19 carries for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Lukas Foss went 8 for 15 passing for 119 yards and a score.
Hastings (2-3), returns to action with two straight road games against Armstrong and Saint Thomas Academy before ending the regular season MEA week with Cooper at Todd Field and McNamara Stadium.