Hastings Water Tower Up For Award

The City of Hastings is in the running for a chance to have the 2023 Water Tower of The Year for the water tower located on 4th Street. The 4th Street water tower was recently refurbished and repainted and is now on the list for Tnemec’s Tank of the Year! The Tnemec Company, Inc. specializes in protecting surfaces and structures from corrosion with high-performance coatings and linings. Since 2006, Tnemec has celebrated the innovative and creative uses of its coatings on water tanks with an annual Tank of the Year contest. Each year, tanks of all varieties from across the U.S. and Canada are nominated for this coveted award. During this two-week period, the community is given the opportunity to vote for their favorite tank then a committee of water tank enthusiasts chooses 11 other finalists and considers them along with the People’s Choice to decide the official Tank of the Year. Vote for the Hastings Tower on the <a href=”https://tnemec.com/tank-of-the-year-2023/4th-street-tower-hastings-minnesota/”>Tnemec website</a>.