Helen Strike To Retire

After 8-and-a-half years at Allina Health, Helen Strike, president of Allina Health United Hospital Hastings Regina Campus in Hastings and Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital, has made the significant personal decision to retire, effective Nov 17th. Strike commented that these years at Hastings Regina Campus, River Falls Hospitals, and Allina have been some of the best and some of the most challenging of her career. Jill Ostrem, president of United Hospital, will expand her role to lead the two hospitals and work to further integrate our East Metro hospitals to best position them for growth. Strike looks forward to spending more time with her family and friends and a bit of travel.
(Helen Strike. KDWA photo.)