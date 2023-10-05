HFD Preps For Open House

National Fire Prevention Week is coming up, and with this years Fire Prevention Week (FPW) campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention”, the Hastings Fire and EMS Department is gearing up for the week. The highlight for the Department will be an open house on Tuesday, October 10th, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Community members are encouraged to visit with fire and EMS staff, learn about fire safety, try spraying a fire hose, walk through a smoke house and more! The event is free and open to the community.