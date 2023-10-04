HFS Hosts Met Council Forum

On Tuesday, HFS was proud to host the Metropolitan Council for a 2050 Regional Development Guide focus group. Met Council members facilitated small group discussion with Hastings residents about their neighborhoods, and discussed such topics as what transportation options are available (or not) to residents, what residents would like to see more of in their neighborhoods, residents’ access to transportation, green space, food resources, etc. Amy Tix of HFS commented that there was spirited discussion and the Met Council walked away with perspectives from residents that live in all of Hastings’ neighborhoods.