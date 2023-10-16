HHS Marching Band Takes Championship

  • Filed under Featured

  • October 16, 2023

  • October 16, 2023

Congratulations are in order for the Hastings Raiders High School Marching Band, which was declared the Minnesota Class “A” State Champion marching band on October 14th at the annual “Youth In Music” Championships competition held at U. S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The band also won caption awards for Best Winds, Best Percussion, and Best Visual. The band wrapped up the day performing in the Youth in Music Finals show.

Click here for audio

   
   
(The Hastings High School Marching Band Performs at the “Youth In Music” Competition. Submitted photo.)

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/10/hhs-marching-band-takes-championship/