HHS Marching Band Takes Championship

Congratulations are in order for the Hastings Raiders High School Marching Band, which was declared the Minnesota Class “A” State Champion marching band on October 14th at the annual “Youth In Music” Championships competition held at U. S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The band also won caption awards for Best Winds, Best Percussion, and Best Visual. The band wrapped up the day performing in the Youth in Music Finals show.
(The Hastings High School Marching Band Performs at the “Youth In Music” Competition. Submitted photo.)