Hwy 55 Trail Work To Begin

The City of Hastings reports that the Hwy 55 Trail from Spring Street to South Frontage Road will be reconstructed beginning Monday, October 16. There will be a lane closure on Hwy 55 during the entire project, which is expected to finish in three weeks. The Vermillion River Regional Greenway Trail will be impacted at CP Adams Park and the Vermillion Falls Park. Detours will be in place. Access to the falls lookout will remain open for the majority of the project. This portion of trail is being reconstructed as part of Dakota County’s Regional Trail Project and is expected to take six weeks, beginning Monday, October 16th.