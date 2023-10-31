Johnson Named To Bench

On October 11th, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Adam Johnson as district court judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Johnson’s bench will be chambered in Hastings and he will be replacing Honorable Tim D. Wermager. Johnson is currently the deputy county administrator for Rice County, where he serves as a legal advisor to the county administrator and the county board. He was previously chief assistant for the Rice County Attorney’s Office, where he was primarily responsible for criminal prosecution of felonies. Johnson’s community involvement includes serving as an American Mock Trial Association judge, volunteering at legal aid clinics provided by Legal Assistance of Dakota County, and serving as the Fifth District Bar Association representative to the Minnesota State Bar Association. He earned his B.A. from the University of Minnesota and his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law.
(Adam Johnson. Submitted photo.)