Kitchen Table To Be Featured On ABR

Prescott restaurant The Kitchen Table will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants on Friday, Oct. 20. The Kitchen Table joins Hastings’ Busted Nut with a segment on ABR, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with chef and owner Aaron Wolfe about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date. America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location from 2 to 5 PM, on Friday, Oct. 20 at 211 Broad St.