Land Contamination Found At Lake Isabel

A budget amendment for the removal of contaminated soils and backfill at Lake Isabel Park came before the Hastings City Council on Monday evening. City Administrator Dan Wietecha introduced the measure.
Exploratory excavations were conducted to understand the extent of contamination, and it was estimated 3,800 cubic yards of soils are contaminated. Staff is proposing to use the Park Projects 401 Fund to cover the additional funds needed for site remediation. The Council approved the budget amendment.